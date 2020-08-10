Jordyn Woods Reacts After Her Booty Massage Video Has the Internet in Frenzy

WENN

The ex-BFF of Kylie Jenner flashes her naked butt in a clip, which was first posted on a Beverly Hills clinic’s Instagram Stories, as she gets a lymphatic drainage massage.

–

While Kylie Jenner started a chatter on the Internet with her cameo appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” music video, Jordyn Woods set Twitter into a frenzy over the weekend with her booty massage video. The social media personality became talk of the town after she flashed her naked butt in a clip which was first posted on SKINIC’s Instagram account Friday, August 7.

In the video, Jordyn was lying naked on a table as a technician massages her thighs and derriere. She reposted the video on her own Instagram Stories and wrote along with it, “This was everything. Thank you @SKINIC.”

<br />

The clinic also posted a photo of the 22-year-old with one of their clinicians. “It’s almost the weekend and to top off our Friday we had this sweet beauty today!” the caption read. “@jordynwoods thank you for trusting us, we can’t wait to see you again!”

The clinic then explained the treatment that Jordyn got in the video as the caption continued, “Lymphatic Drainage massage is a form of gentle massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body. The fluid in the lymphatic system helps remove waste and toxins from the bodily tissues. Weekend we are ready for you!”

But it’s Jordyn’s naked butt that had people going wild, with many thirsting over the model’s physique. “If you shaped like Jordyn Woods please let me pay this month’s rent for you,” a person tweeted. Another fan added, “That jordyn woods video was all I wanted in life and people around me know that.”

A third fan commented, “i saw jordyn woods’ ass today… it’s been a good day.” Someone else joked that he’s going to hide in “Jordyn Woods couch hoping she finna take a seat.”

Some others, meanwhile, thought that Cardi and Megan made a mistake by featuring Kylie in their video instead of Jordyn. “Jordyn Woods really a bad one,” one of them gushed, before adding, “Megan and Cardi should have really put her in that video instead of Kylie Jenner.” Another similarly questioned the two raptress’ choice of featured guess, “SO CARDI B & MEG CHOSE KYLIE JENNER FOR #WAP WHEN JORDYN WOODS LOOKS LIKE THIS????”

<br />

This overwhelming attention, of course, didn’t go unnoticed by Jordyn. On Sunday, she shared her reaction upon seeing people’s comments about her body. “woke up this morning and saw why I was trending on twitter…,” she wrote along with a picture of her posing in a curve-hugging orange bodysuit.

<br />

She also shared a screenshot of one particular comment that cracked her up. “swipe to see which tweet made me log off,” she told her followers as the next slide featured the hilarious tweet that read, “Jordyn Woods thicker than gorilla exhibit glass.”