Jordyn Woods Goes Viral: Posts Nude ‘Booty Massage’ On Instagram!!

Jordyn Woods is going viral all over social media, after she posted a video of herself getting a massage at a top class spa and the footage. MTO News learned that the 22-year-old model, who was once best friends with Kylie Jenner, took a visit to the SKINIC clinic in Beverly Hills on Friday to have a lymphatic drainage massage,

It’s common for women with enhanced butts to get drainage massages – to keep their fake butts from dropping.

In the video, Jordyn is seen lying face down on the massage table with a towel barely covering her modesty, while the masseuse works on her buttocks and thighs. The clip left Jordyn’s followers captivated with thousands heaping compliments on her figure, so much so that the model became a trending Twitter topic all weekend.

In case you were wondering exactly what the type of massage is, the masseuse went on to explain: ‘Lymphatic Drainage massage is a form of gentle massage that encourages the movement of lymph fluids around the body.