JoJo Speaks On Being SavageXFenty Ambassador As Draya Is Dropped!!

Singer JoJo is singing SavageXFenty’s praises after Draya was recently ditched by the brand.

Draya was reportedly dropped from the lingerie line after she made derogatory comments about rapper Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot in both of her feet.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” she said. “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”

She later apologized, but it was too late.

JoJo is stoked for the Fenty bag.

“I’m so inspired by Rihanna. She is … she’s amazing,” JoJo told Too Fab. “I just can’t say enough about her. I will sound silly if I tried to speak about how much I respect her, but she’s just so incredibly excellent across the board, multifaceted.”

“I realized I was wearing the wrong bra size for a long time and I started to care about materials and how things would look under my clothes and all that,” she continued, “and what I love about Savage is the price point is so accessible … but it’s still hella sexy, good quality.”