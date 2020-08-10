JoJo Speaks On Being SavageXFenty Ambassador As Draya Is Dropped!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Singer JoJo is singing SavageXFenty’s praises after Draya was recently ditched by the brand.

Draya was reportedly dropped from the lingerie line after she made derogatory comments about rapper Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot in both of her feet.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” she said. “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.” 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR