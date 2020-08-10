Jojo Gushes About Body Confidence After Becoming Ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Line

WENN

The ‘Leave (Get Out)’ hitmaker joins a list of celebrities, including Normani Kordei, Megan Thee Stallion and Christina Milian, to model for the popular lingerie collection from the ‘Umbrella’ singer’s brand.

JoJo admitted it’s “good timing to be a Savage girl” as she opened up about her newfound body confidence.

The “Leave (Get Out)” hitmaker has become one of many famous faces to model for Rihanna‘s popular Savage X Fenty lingerie line, with the 29-year-old telling Too Fab she’s “never been this comfortable in my skin”.

“You know, they saw my assets and they were like, ‘We got to have her in our lingerie,’ ” the star joked. “I can’t blame them. I mean, although I’m wearing this right now, I swear to god there’s something pretty exciting underneath here!”

JoJo went on to gush over working with the “Umbrella” hitmaker, insisting she is “so inspired by Rihanna.”

“She is… she’s amazing. I just can’t say enough about her,” she explained. “I will sound silly if I tried to speak about how much I respect her, but she’s just so incredibly excellent across the board, multifaceted.”





Normani Kordei, Megan Thee Stallion and Christina Milian are among the other famous faces who have been tapped as Savage X Fenty ambassadors.