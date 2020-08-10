Joe Jonas Shares Sophie Turner’s First Post-Pregnancy Selfie to Remind People to Wear Mask

Instagram

The Jonas Brothers member posts on his Instagram account a mocked-up Vogue magazine cover featuring him and his wife wearing matching white T-shirts in their home.

New father Joe Jonas still has time to remind others to put safety first amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. A few weeks after welcoming his first child with Sophie Turner, the one third of the Jonas Brothers urged his followers to wear masks as he shared his wife’s first post-pregnancy selfie on social media.

On Saturday, 8 August, the “Sucker” hitmaker uploaded on his Instagram Story feed a snapshot of him and his wife pulling a pose in matching white T-shirts. For the photo, he used a filter that put them in the fake August 2020 cover of Vogue magazine. The headlines of the faux cover read, “Wear a mask. That’s the tea.”

Joe Jonas urged people to wear masks in first post-pregnancy selfie with Sophie Turner.

Joe and Sophie were believed to have welcomed a baby girl together on Wednesday, July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles. Without spilling any details, their publicist Gertie Lowe said in a statement to the press that the married couple “are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

In the wake of their baby’s arrival, a source told ET that the couple “were taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic the couple have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

As for how they named their bundle of joy, the DNCE frontman and his actress wife were said to have picked a name for their first daughter together before her arrival. “Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything. [It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival,” another source told Us Weekly.

On how the pair were coping as new parents, a separate source dished to E! News, “They are home and getting settled.” The insider further claimed that the twosome have “been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off.”

Speaking of Joe’s part as new father, the source gushed that the 30-year-old singer “is very hands on and involved.” The source added, “He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.”

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in an impromptu wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada in May 2019. A little over a month later, they renewed their wedding vows during a bigger ceremony in Paris, France. Sophie was first speculated to be pregnant in February, but neither she nor Joe publicly confirmed the rumors. Yet, she was spotted with growing baby bumps on multiple occasions.