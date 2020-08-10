Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba and Katherine Heigl Deemed Nightmare Clients by Former Stylist

WENN

Tamaran, who had also worked with worked Marisa Tomei and Alexis Knapp, opens up about the worst Hollywood fashionistas in a series of TikTok confessionals.

–

Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, and Katherine Heigl have been named nightmare clients by a former stylist.

Tamaran, who worked with several celebrities from 2008 to 2017, has broken the stylists’ silence code and opened up about the worst Hollywood fashionistas in a series of TikTok confessionals.

She offers up stories about Alba, who is “not nice”, Heigl, who is reportedly “extremely difficult and always mad”, and J.Lo., claiming she insists aides are not allowed to look at her.

“There’s a reason why she can’t hold down a costumer or a seamstress,” Tamaran says.

And she singles out Marisa Tomei and Alexis Knapp as the worst clients she had experiences with, insisting the “My Cousin Vinny” star was rude, and very particular, while the “Pitch Perfect” actress spilled chocolate cake on her MTV Movie Awards outfit as she was being fitted.

Tamaran also reveals Marisa was three hours late to an appointment: “She barely says hello and proceeds to eat her breakfast of yogurt and granola.”

And she claims Knapp, who Tamaran helped style in 2015, was a really difficult client: “There’s some celebrities who pay, some who take forever to pay, and some who just don’t pay because they think their name is enough, and out of the ‘Pitch Perfect’ cast, that was Alexis Knapp,” the whistleblower says.

“Whilst being fitted in this dress, Alexis decided it would be wonderful to eat a slice of chocolate ice-cream cake. Part of the cake melted onto the dress, and guess who had to clean it?

“When my boss asked for payment, Alexis responded with, ‘I needed to pay you?'”

But Tamaran has had some pleasant experiences with stars, singling out George Clooney, Ariel Winter, and Carrie Underwood among her favourite clients, and raving that Selena Gomez is “one of the most professional human beings in the industry”.

“She actually acknowledges you and thanks you for your time and work,” Tamaran explains.