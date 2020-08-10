Jeannie Mai Shows Off Her Bikini Bod & Gives A Shout Out To The Hip Hop Classic “Freek-A-Leek”

Roommates, although summer 2020 is definitely not what we hoped it would be, many of us are still finding ways to have a little bit of fun in the sun. Jeannie Mai recently took to social media to show off her bikini body while lounging at the pool—and somehow Petey Pablo’s hit song “Freek-A-Leek” found its way into the mix.

Jeannie Mai clearly wants to let everyone know her bikini body is well intact and hasn’t been altered by any excess quarantine weight. In a photo posted to her Instagram account, Jeannie gave her fans a glimpse of her figure, while also giving props to Petey Pablo’s 2003 hit song “Freek-A-Leek.”

She captioned the photo with this:

“Some of you have never heard Freek-A-Leek by Petey Pablo and it really shows.”

As we previously reported, Jeannie Mai and her new fiancé Jeezy have not only been quarantining together—but also used the down time to officially get engaged back in April. Jeezy was originally planning to propose to her in her home country of Vietnam, but the coronavirus pandemic stopped that.

Instead the couple had an at-home proposal that Jeannie described to her fellow co-hosts on “The Real”:

“What was most important to me, to be really honest with you because clearly I’ve been through this block before. What was most symbolic, in true form to why I fell in love with Jay. He did exactly what I know him to do during a time you would think life would stop, you would think all your plans would get on hold, but Jay continued with life no matter what.”

The couple has not yet set a wedding date.

