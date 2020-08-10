Jason Sudeikis on How Fatherhood Prepared Him for His Ted Lasso Revival Role

Jason Sudeikis has years of experience playing a coach… Well, sort of.

For his new Apple+ show, Ted Lasso, the former Saturday Night Live star plays the eponymous hunky-dory American coach of a Premier League team in England, who faces nearly constant push-back from the soccer club’s fans and others. Despite the evident lack of support, Coach Lasso works to rally the team together.

And though Jason has relatively little experience in the world of professional soccer, the comedian tells E! News that he pulled inspiration from fatherhood for the role. He explains that as a father of two, he’s found that any parent is a coach or motivator by “default.”

“You have to. Even if you don’t want to, you’re still doing it by example,” Jason says of raising two little ones, adding that one of his and wife Olivia Wilde’s biggest accomplishments is teaching Daisy, 3, and Otis, 6, to say please and thank you.