Jason Derulo Hilariously Knocks Out Will Smith’s Front Teeth With Golf Club in TikTok Video

Jason Derulo and Will Smith continue to have fun with each other. The duo have joined forces once again in a new video on TikTok which saw them playing a casual game of golf indoors before things took a painful turn.

In the clip, the 51-year-old actor was teaching the “Swalla” singer how to putt. However, it seemed like golf wasn’t Jason’s forte since things went south not long after the video started. He swung his golf club brazenly when Will was standing right beside him.

Teeth could be seen flying out after Jason’s golf club hit Will, who then showed his missing teeth on camera. “Put some ice on that,” Jason said before trying to flee the scene. Will then said, “It’s my turn. It’s my turn. I only need one swing.” He then got his revenge as he also hit Jason with the stick.

“I don’t like this game @willsmith,” Jason cheekily captioned the video on Instagram. Will also posted the video on his page and wrote, “And we never saw @jasonderulo again.”

Fans found the video funny as one said in the comment section, “Damn hilarious.” Someone called them “the best duo,” while another chimed in, “Ahhaahahhahahahaahahaa.” One user shared, “who knew golf was an extreme sport.” Another added, “I swear this is so funny.”

Prior to this, Jason and Will shared on the newly-launched Instagram Reels their take on the scary Hoodie Transition that has been made famous earlier. In the short clip, the 51-year-old actor was selecting a gray hoodie from an array of hung clothes. After removing the hanger and smelling it, he threw it on the table, but the piece of clothes turned into Jason. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum quickly apologized as the singer shouted in pain for being slammed into the furniture.

Captioning the video shared on his page, Will cheekily wrote, “Secret to @jasonderulo’s silky voice? Fabric softener⁣⁣.” Jason, meanwhile, jokingly vowed that he would never return to the actor’s house again, as he captioned his own post, “I’m never going back to @willsmith house.”