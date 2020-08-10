IP Australia and National Rugby League Use Blockchain Against Fake Products By Cointelegraph

IP Australia and National Rugby League Use Blockchain Against Fake Products
Australia’s top-tier rugby league, the National Rugby League, along with IP Australia will trial a blockchain-based application to curb the sale of counterfeit products.
IP Australia is an agency of the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science that orchestrates and regulates the issuance of intellectual property rights and legislation relating to patents, trademarks, registered designs and plant breeder’s rights in Australia.
