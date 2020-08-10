Indians’ Mike Clevinger violates coronavirus protocols

Cleveland right-hander Mike Clevinger has violated the Indians’ coronavirus protocols, the Tribe announced (via Ryan Lewis of Ohio.com). Clevinger was scheduled to start for the Indians against the Cubs on Tuesday, but they’ll go with fellow righty Adam Plutko instead.

Clevinger’s violations came on the road against the White Sox over the weekend, as did fellow starter Zach Plesac’s. The Indians ended up dismissing Plesac from the team on a temporary basis. It’s unclear whether they’ll do the same with Clevinger, but it wouldn’t be surprising.

In regard to Clevinger, the Indians stated he’s “been instructed to quarantine and will undergo subsequent testing while away from the team.”

The main hope is that neither of these players’ decisions will negatively affect others, including their teammates. On the field, the two have been rather effective parts of the Indians’ rotation. Clevinger has generally given the Indians front-line results since 2017.