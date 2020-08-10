In an all-hands meeting last week, Reddit's CEO defended allowing Trump election ads including homepage takeovers, and said Reddit won't allow auctions (Megan Rose Dickey/)

Megan Rose Dickey / :
In an all-hands meeting last week, Reddit’s CEO defended allowing Trump election ads including homepage takeovers, and said Reddit won’t allow auctions — Reddit is gearing up to run ads for President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election despite concerns from employees, has learned.
