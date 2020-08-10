Illegal rave on Kent beach sees revellers ignore social distancing rules

Hundreds of partygoers descended on a beach in Romney Marsh, Kent, yesterday afternoon, after arriving in three coaches to attend an illegal rave while openly breaking social distancing rules.

The event, on Greatstone beach, started at around 3.30pm, and came after plans for an unofficial ‘beach cookout’ on Sunday night in nearby Camber Sands, East Sussex, were foiled by police.

Families enjoying a day out on the beach were forced to leave due to the sheer volume of revellers failing to take any measures to protect themselves or those around them.

When the last of the partygoers finally departed, at around 10pm, they left litter – including plastic bags, drink cans and fast-food containers – strewn over a vast swathe of the beach.

Promoters in association with jerk chicken eatery Flavour Boss, based in Croydon, South London, had arranged transport to the Camber Sands rave for £27.54 per ticket, up until Friday.

But the party was re-arranged further along the coastline after details about the original secret location were leaked on social media.

Events management connected to Flavour Boss hired three coaches from London – each with around 40 people on board – to take revellers to the Kent coast which were all sold out, according to Kent Online.

Two of coaches are understood to have travelled from Watford, in Hertfordshire – and one resident claimed that a bus owned by a London borough council had also been used as transportation.

One witness said huge crowds remained on the beach past 10pm, adding: ‘Just come thru Greatstone, unbelievable scenes, chaos on the road, police everywhere… was good natured, it wasn’t a place for families’

Flavour Boss’s Snapchat story shows what is believed to be one of the buses used to ferry people to Greatstone beach

The scene on Greatstone beach yesterday. Families enjoying a day out on the beach were forced to leave due to the sheer volume of revellers failing to take any measures to protect themselves or those around them

Litter lies strewn across Greatstone beach after revellers finally left. Although the party was supposed to end at 8.30pm, some partygoers did not leave until 10pm

Images taken inside one of the coaches show partygoers not wearing any masks.

The Camber Sands event was described as ‘private’ with no alcohol or food being sold, and the first release of ‘coach tickets’ sold out, according to Kent Live.

Rother Police confirmed that permission to hold the East Sussex rave had not been granted.

One beach-goer said: ‘It was enough to force me and family, as well as other families off the beach, no social distancing.’

Meanwhile, a resident told Kent Online they saw minibuses parked up, suggesting that party-goers used additional transport to attend.

And one witness said huge crowds remained on the beach past 10pm, adding: ‘Just come thru Greatstone, unbelievable scenes, chaos on the road, police everywhere… was good natured, it wasn’t a place for families.’

Wayne Williams, who works at the Flavour Boss jerk chicken shop in Croydon, told : ‘The police asked us to pack up and end the event by 8.30pm. But because it would take about an hour for people to disperse, I actually sugggested 7.30pm to give people the chance to leave.’

Police patrol the Romney Marsh area after coachloads of revellers descended on a beach for an illegal rave on Sunday night

Flavour Boss hired three coaches from London to take revellers to the Kent coast which were all sold out. Two of coaches are understood to have travelled from Watford, in Hertfordshire – and one resident claimed that a bus owned by a London borough council had also been used as transportation

A spokesman for Kent Police said last night: ‘Kent Police is aware that a large group of people attended the Greatstone beach area at around 3.30pm on Sunday, August 9.

‘Officers are engaging with those in attendance and reminding them of the latest government advice around social distancing while also encouraging them to take personal responsibility for adhering to it.

‘Officers will remain in the area as part of their patrols.’

A post on Folkestone and Hythe District Council’s Facebook page said police remain in the area on patrol through this evening.

