Humans can review your Google assistant recordings again, but only if you opt in

In July last year, a report had revealed that Google uses human workers to review audio clips recorded by its Home smart speakers and the Assistant app, without the knowledge of its customers. Google responded to the report saying that only 0.2% of all audio recordings are transcribed by humans and they are not linked to any personal information. Two months later, Google updated its policies and halted the human review process indefinitely.

Now, Google has started sending out an email to everyone who has used an app or service using its voice AI – telling them that they can now review and enable the audio recording setting if they choose (via The Verge). The setting is off by default on all devices, including the company’s smart home devices powered by the Assistant.