human rights group By

MINSK () – At least one person was killed after being knocked over by a police prisoner van and dozens were injured in clashes between police and protesters after the Belarus presidential election, a representative of the rights group Spring 96 said on Monday.
“There are at least 120 detainees, but this is initial data,” Valentin Stefanovic also told .
Thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday in protest after strongman President Alexander Lukashenko looked set to win a sixth term in an election which his opponents say was rigged in his favour.
