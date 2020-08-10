human rights group By

2/2 © . Clashes with opposition supporters after polls closed at the presidential election in Minsk



MINSK () – At least one person was killed after being knocked over by a police prisoner van and dozens were injured in clashes between police and protesters after the Belarus presidential election, a representative of the rights group Spring 96 said on Monday.

“There are at least 120 detainees, but this is initial data,” Valentin Stefanovic also told .

Thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday in protest after strongman President Alexander Lukashenko looked set to win a sixth term in an election which his opponents say was rigged in his favour.