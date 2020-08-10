Huge shortfall in funds to fight coronavirus, WHO says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom speaks during a news conference in Geneva
GENEVA () – There is a huge gap between funds needed to fight the coronavirus and funds committed worldwide, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
But he said he saw “green shoots of hope”.
“It is never too late to turn the pandemic around,” Tedros told a news briefing. The message is to “suppress, suppress, suppress”.
More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 729,883 have died, according to a tally.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.