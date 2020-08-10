“Host” Is Being Called The Scariest Movie Of 2020, So I Watched For People Who Can’t Handle Horror



SHUDDER



SHOULD YOU WATCH: Yes! First of all, it’s less than an hour long. Second, it is quality! The scares-per-minute ratio is wild. I’ll be rewatching, and I RARELY do that with horror.

HORROR RATING: 9.4/10.

SCARY LEVEL: Demonic stuff freaks me out more than any other type of horror, so take that into account when I say this is a solid 8.5/10.

MVP OF THE MOVIE: Emma’s faces. All of her reactions, big and subtle are A+. Runner up is Caroline’s background.

BIG QUESTION: At the start of the movie, just before the Zoom call, we see Caroline’s dad. He seems like a fun, sweet guy. We never find out what happens to him. Can we get a sequel just to confirm his well being?