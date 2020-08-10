Heather Morris Shares How She Copes With the Death of ‘Glee’ Co-Star Naya Rivera in Emotional Video

WENN

In a new Instagram video, Heather can’t hold back her tears as she starts remembering her ‘Glee’ co-star, who died from an accidental drowning in July after going missing in Lake Piru.

Heather Morris is still mourning the death of Naya Rivera. Despite her own struggles, the “Glee” alum, who played Naya’s best friend and onscreen love interest on the popular series, sent support to “Glee” fans in an emotional post on Instagram.

“I have been feeling really heavy lately. I’ve been feeling this, like, aching in my heart to connect with my fans, to connect with everybody who’s been feeling a little lost and a little confused during this time,” the 33-year-old said in the clip.

Talking about the love story of her and Naya’s characters, Brittany and Santana respectively, Heather continued, “I don’t need to explain what the importance of Santana and Brittany’s relationship was to all of you who are watching because most of you felt like it was your gateway into your current life. Most of you felt like it was an inspiration to become your best self, and I want you to know that was never lost on me. It was never lost on Naya. We both knew how special that was. I think she knew a little bit more than I did.”

She added, “I really felt it a lot later, with all the messages and all the people reaching out and many of the writers also knew that as well. They were basically writing for the fans.”

Heather then couldn’t hold back her tears when she started remembering Naya, who died from an accidental drowning in July after going missing in Lake Piru. “I felt a really deep need to connect to all of you right now. Because I just know how important our relationship was to you all and I know a lot of you feel very lost and very far away from what happened, maybe a little bit confused and that’s completely normal,” she said.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also thanked fans for making it possible for her and Naya to portray their romance on the show. “Without you guys it would never have existed,” she said. “You guys helped create something for the writers and for Naya and I that made an impact that will last for a lifetime and beyond that.”

“So I want to thank everyone here watching, and I want to thank all the fans for your love and support. I want you to know that we are all here with you, that grief looks different on everybody and I want you to be gentle and kind to yourself during this time. I think maybe a lot of you feel very far away. I’m hoping that this message might help you feel a little closer,” she said. Concluding her video, she shared how she coped with Naya’s death, “Something that’s helped me is to write a letter, talk to her.”