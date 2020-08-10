Harry Styles Takes Over Top Spot on Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Watermelon Sugar’

The ‘Sign of the Times’ singer becomes the second One Direction member to have a solo No. 1 single on the countdown after Zayn Malik dominated it with ‘Pillowtalk’ back in 2016.

–

Harry Styles has landed his first U.S. number one single as summer anthem “Watermelon Sugar” takes over at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer becomes the second member of One Direction to hit the top of the countdown after Zayn Malik reached number one with “Pillowtalk” in 2016.

Ironically, he topples ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, whose “Cardigan” tumbles from one to eight.

<br />

DaBaby‘s “Rockstar”, featuring Roddy Ricch, holds at two after spending seven weeks at number one, while Jack Harlow‘s “Whats Poppin”, featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, stays put at three.

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” and SAINt JHN‘s “Roses” complete the new top five.