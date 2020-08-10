Harbaugh makes case for why college football should be played

One of the points Harbaugh made was that Michigan’s positive COVID-19 tests are trending in the right direction, with zero positive tests in the last 353 administered and none among coaches or staff members over the entire eight-week period. Harbaugh also noted that there are contact tracing protocols in place, and no cases of the coronavirus have been traced to playing fields, weight rooms, locker rooms or any other area of the Michigan football team’s facility.

Harbaugh called the results “stellar” since players returned to campus and said he believes that can continue.

If the Big Ten does cancel fall football, that will make it more likely that other major conferences do the same. One star player made his case on Sunday for why he believes the season should continue, but things are trending in the opposite direction.