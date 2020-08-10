Hansal Mehta to direct a web series on infamous gangster Vikas Dubey

2020 has been a year which has given us several incidents which we’ll never forget for a lifetime and sadly most of them have been unfortunate ones. One of the stories that shook our nation amidst the pandemic was the death of the infamous gangster Vikas Dubey.

Vikas Dubey has been in the headlines for quite some time now and his encounter a couple of weeks ago has been the most sensational news. No wonder our filmmakers have decided to show the man’s life on reel as it’s a story to be told of the most wanted criminal of the country, dying a dramatic and tragic and mysterious death. Producer Shailesh R Singh who is best known for backing different genre of films like Tanu Weds Manu, Shahid, Judgemental Hai Kya has obtained the rights to Vikas Deuby’s story and the events that led to his ultimate encounter. The story will be developed and helmed by the talented Hansal Mehta.

Speaking about this project, Hansal Mehta said, “It is an important story, a reflection of our times and our system where politics, crime and lawmakers form a curious nexus. It is early to discuss approach but it will be approached responsibly and as a fascinating recounting. I see an edgy political thriller emerging out of this, and it will be very interesting to tell this story”.

Producer Shailesh R Singh too gives his inputs on what interested him to make a story on this notorious man, “I have been following the whole story quite closely through news agencies and other means, killing of 8 policemen shook the Nation and started the 7 days trail of Vikas Dubey which finally saw him killed in an encounter. I thought why not tell this story to the entire nation and bring out some real facts and go to the inner depth of the great to tell this story. I am overwhelmed to tell this story and really looking forward to it.” Now we just wonder who’ll play this role on screen as it’s surely packed with lot of gritty drama.