Gymnastics abuse | NIle Wilson speaks out on British Gymnastics allegations

Olympic medallist Nile Wilson has alleged that a “culture of abuse” exists in British Gymnastics, in which athletes are treated like “pieces of meat”.

Wilson, a bronze medallist in horizontal bar at Rio 2016, was scared of speaking out due to fear of hurting his Tokyo Games selection prospects.

Now, he has become the highest-profile British male gymnast to break his silence, amid a wave of bullying and abuse claims against British Gymnastics.

“I would absolutely describe it as a culture of abuse, and I have lived and breathed it for 20 years,” Wilson, 24, told the BBC.

“It’s emotional manipulation, being pushed through physical pain was certainly something I experienced. The gymnasts are still, in my opinion, treated like pieces of meat.

“I would say that I was abused. But we wanted to win Olympic medals – the governing body wanted to win Olympic medals, the coaches wanted to win Olympic medals.”

British gymnast Nile Wilson at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Getty)

Wilson’s stance was sparked by an incident from earlier this year, in which Wilson complained over an altercation with a senior member of Leeds Gymnastics Club, which occurred during a social event.

The complaint was investigated yet dismissed and the decision was upheld upon review by British Gymnastics.

“I was told and felt like I was the problem. It was evident it was pushed under the carpet,” said Wilson, who has parted ways with his hometown club.

“I just felt like I wasn’t being heard and I was wrong. The governing body and Leeds, they didn’t care at all. (I felt) completely worthless.”

Both Leeds Gymnastics Club and British Gymnastics rejected Wilson’s version of events in statements to the BBC.

Wilson also boasts a silver medal from the 2015 world championships, in the team all-around event. He was the first British gymnast to medal in the horizontal bar at the Olympics.

Like a raft of Australian gymnasts who recently spoke out against systemic abuse, Wilson said that he was inspired to make a stand after watching the Netflix documentary ‘Athlete A’, which detailed horrific abuse in USA Gymnastics.

“I believe there’s a massive element of control,” Wilson said.

“We’re made to feel fear, or scared of speaking out, voicing our concerns, because they have us, our livelihoods, in their hands.

“If I voice my concern, I may affect my selection for Olympic Games. So, we stay quiet, we do what we’re told.

“And in wrapping that up, I feel like that’s the culture, that’s how I’ve experienced it the last two decades.”