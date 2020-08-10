Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Movie Review

3.5/5
Flying High!
Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena is an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. She joined the IAF in 1994, is a 1999 Kargil War veteran and the first woman Shaurya Chakra awardee. One of her main roles during the Kargil War was to evacuate the wounded from Kargil, transport supplies and assist in surveillance. Gunjan’s father and brother both served in the Indian army. The present film is a fictional account of her achievements.
The film starts off on an aeroplane. Little Gunjan is thrilled when an air hostess takes her to the cockpit of the plane she’s flying in. She’s dazzled by what she sees there and decides to become a pilot upon growing up. Later, when the family is shown to be short on funds, Gunjan decides to become an air force pilot instead. She’s shown to excel both in written tests as well as aptitude exams. She’s overweight but works hard to lose the excess weight and qualifies. Upon completing her training, she finds it hard to adjust to the all-male atmosphere of the helicopter squadron she has been posted in. There are no separate loos or changing rooms for female pilots. But more than that, it’s the attitude of her male colleagues she finds hard to digest. However, she persists in her efforts, honing her skills to come up as the best pilot on the base, and keeps her cool under fire in her first rescue mission, successfully completing it and flying many more sorties during the Kargil war. Thus, she paves the way for more female pilots in the IAF in the years to come.
The film is a homage to the father-daughter relationship. Gunjan (Janhvi Kapoor) is brought up by her father (Pankaj Tripathy) to be an independent girl. He’s beside her during every crisis. For instance, when she’s asked to reduce weight, he takes it upon himself to wake her up early morning and trains her diligently, making sure she reaches the required weight on time. There’s a powerful scene where her brother (Angad Bedi), questions their father’s wisdom in supporting her and Tripathy’s curtly dismisses him. Another scene has him getting angry when she wishes to give up her dream to get married. And when she shares her doubts about patriotism, he assures her that her pursuit of excellence is all that the country needs. The bond between them is as real as it gets.
The film has pulled no punches when it comes to telling Gunjan’s story. Air Force pilots are all Alpha males who court danger every time they take off. IAF has been a male bastion for years and it wouldn’t have been easy for them to be inclusive of female officers. The chauvinism Gunjan faces is hard-hitting and real. She’s constantly been warned about it by her brother, who knows the system inside-out. Her emotional response to the harassment she faces is counted as a weakness by her fellow officers. She isn’t shown to be wilting willow, and politely but firmly asks questions about why she’s been subjected to such behaviour. She gets accepted when she shows exemplary skills during a difficult rescue mission, winning the admiration of her brother officers. The standing ovation she gets is a tribute to her grit, determination and valour.
Vineet Kumar Singh’s character stands for the traditional senior officer who finds it hard to come to term with the changes taking place in the Air Force. He turns a blind eye to what’s happening to Gunjan because he feels women have no place in the armed forces. Manav Vij, on the other hand, plays the senior with a more tolerant view of things. His only wish is to see everyone in his command excelling when it comes to flying and becomes Gunjan’s mentor.
Both Vineet and Manav are dependable actors who come across as hardcore IAF veterans. Angad Bedi plays the role of a concerned big brother to a T, while Pankaj Tripathy has once again shown why he’s so much in demand nowadays. He seeps into his role of a doting father effortlessly, and his scenes with Janhvi Kapoor are the backbone of the film. Janhvi has given her heart and soul to the film. From the first frame to the last, one feels one is watching a young girl trying her utmost to realise her dreams. Her joy during her victories is real, as is her pain during her defeats. And the satisfaction she feels after the successful completion of her mission is palpable indeed
The film has been shot in Georgia, standing for Kargil. The aerial photography, as well as SFX, is excellent, making the training scenes and later the combat flying feels immersive. All-in-all, Gunjan Saxena is an entertaining film made with a lot of heart and packs a powerful message about women-empowerment as well…
Renuka Vyavahare, August 10, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
4.0/5
STORY: The film chronicles the incredible real life story, struggles and gender based discrimination faced by former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena (played by Janhvi Kapoor). Known as the ‘Kargil Girl’, Gunjan was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying exemplary courage during the Kargil war in 1999.
REVIEW: Gender stereotypes are as old as the hills. While men are preordained to excel at something, women stepping into that territory continue to ruffle a few feathers. It’s not uncommon for women to face blatant, casual or concealed sexism, no matter how accomplished. Female athletes are asked who their favourite male athlete is. Are women smart enough to analyse science fiction films or sports? If this is what we face today, Lucknow girl Gunjan Saxena shattered the glass ceiling in the 90s when she became an IAF pilot. She did it at a time when feminism wasn’t in vogue. It was only in 2016, that India saw its first ever women fighter pilots to be commissioned into the Indian Air Force. Women were not inducted in the fighter stream before. Flight Lieutenants Gunjan Saxena and Srividya Rajan paved the way for others to follow. In 1999, Gunjan, the former helicopter pilot at 24, became India’s first woman combat aviator to fly Cheetah helicopters in the Kargil war zone. She was tasked with medical evacuations, supply drops, and mapping enemy position duties.
Hailing from an army family, raised by a remarkable father (Pankaj Tripathi at his best), what makes Gunjan’s journey unique and a film on her much deserving was, her mental conditioning. Her dreams were never defined by gender because it wasn’t imbibed in her as a child. She wasn’t told what she can or cannot have because she is a woman. She desired to fly a plane since her childhood and that is what she did. She never set out to make a statement or inspire people. She merely followed her dream. But it was looked upon as an act of defiance by those who felt dwarfed by her unrelenting ambition. While some men tried to curtail her growth, the wind beneath her wings were also men — be it her father, a retired army man who raised his son and daughter as equals, or the shrewd but supportive Group Captain at the Udhampur Air Force Station.
Sharan Sharma, who makes a compelling directorial debut with this film, captures the gender dynamics with honesty and poise. It’s rare for an Indian biographical film to show people just the way they are. Sharma calls out the sexism faced by Gunjan in the Armed Forces not to exploit her story but to begin a conversation. His gaze towards his characters is realistic, yet, humane and heartfelt. While the film compels you to redefine patriotism and battle patriarchy, at heart, it is a poignant ode to a father-daughter relationship. Two people who never give up on each other. Their respective roles fit Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi like a glove. They convince you that there couldn’t have been a better pair to essay these roles. While Tripathi brings in his famous effortless brilliance (he is to Gunjan, what Shabana Azmi was for Neerja), Janhvi Kapoor is a revelation. Not only is she age appropriate for her role, her eyes mirror Gunjan’s childlike exuberance as well as shades of sorrow and anger at being conveniently side-lined by her sexist superior (Vineet Kumar Singh as the Wing Commander). The actress is impeccable as Gunjan Saxena. Vineet and Angad Bedi get one-dimensional characters with limited scope, yet, they aren’t forgettable.
Reminiscent of a heart-warming father-daughter conversation in Ram Madhvani’s Neerja (Bahadur baccha kaun), the strongest point of this film is a scene where Gunjan confides in her father. “Air Force needs cadets jinmey desh bhakti ho. Mujhe toh bas plane udaana hai”, she confesses her guilt. In order to fulfil her dream, is she being disloyal to her country, she wonders. Her father explains to her that desh bhakti is not about shouting slogans or jingoism but to do your job with utmost sincerity. “Tum behter pilot ban jao, desh bhakti apney aap ho jayegi.” The writing complements the mood, sentiment and pace of the film perfectly.
Provocative and gripping, Sharma may not have extensive source material at hand but within two hours, he shows you exactly what he sets out to. He admires the grit and quiet determination of Gunjan, a national hero, without necessarily worshipping her. He retains what makes her human and that is this biographical drama’s biggest achievement. Given that Kargil war is a crucial backdrop and the film centres on pilot training, the helicopter sorties, and aerial combat scenes are executed well, courtesy, renowned American aerial coordinator Marc Wolff, known for his work in Hollywood blockbusters like Mission Impossible, Jason Bourne and Star Wars series.
More than anything else, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a deeply moving tale of a feminist father and his feisty daughter. It wages war against patriarchal mind-set and discrimination, and identifies it as a bigger threat to progress than the one we perhaps tackled in 1999.