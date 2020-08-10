Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Movie Review



critic’s rating:







3.5/5

Flying High!

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena is an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. She joined the IAF in 1994, is a 1999 Kargil War veteran and the first woman Shaurya Chakra awardee. One of her main roles during the Kargil War was to evacuate the wounded from Kargil, transport supplies and assist in surveillance. Gunjan’s father and brother both served in the Indian army. The present film is a fictional account of her achievements.

The film starts off on an aeroplane. Little Gunjan is thrilled when an air hostess takes her to the cockpit of the plane she’s flying in. She’s dazzled by what she sees there and decides to become a pilot upon growing up. Later, when the family is shown to be short on funds, Gunjan decides to become an air force pilot instead. She’s shown to excel both in written tests as well as aptitude exams. She’s overweight but works hard to lose the excess weight and qualifies. Upon completing her training, she finds it hard to adjust to the all-male atmosphere of the helicopter squadron she has been posted in. There are no separate loos or changing rooms for female pilots. But more than that, it’s the attitude of her male colleagues she finds hard to digest. However, she persists in her efforts, honing her skills to come up as the best pilot on the base, and keeps her cool under fire in her first rescue mission, successfully completing it and flying many more sorties during the Kargil war. Thus, she paves the way for more female pilots in the IAF in the years to come.

The film is a homage to the father-daughter relationship. Gunjan (Janhvi Kapoor) is brought up by her father (Pankaj Tripathy) to be an independent girl. He’s beside her during every crisis. For instance, when she’s asked to reduce weight, he takes it upon himself to wake her up early morning and trains her diligently, making sure she reaches the required weight on time. There’s a powerful scene where her brother (Angad Bedi), questions their father’s wisdom in supporting her and Tripathy’s curtly dismisses him. Another scene has him getting angry when she wishes to give up her dream to get married. And when she shares her doubts about patriotism, he assures her that her pursuit of excellence is all that the country needs. The bond between them is as real as it gets.

The film has pulled no punches when it comes to telling Gunjan’s story. Air Force pilots are all Alpha males who court danger every time they take off. IAF has been a male bastion for years and it wouldn’t have been easy for them to be inclusive of female officers. The chauvinism Gunjan faces is hard-hitting and real. She’s constantly been warned about it by her brother, who knows the system inside-out. Her emotional response to the harassment she faces is counted as a weakness by her fellow officers. She isn’t shown to be wilting willow, and politely but firmly asks questions about why she’s been subjected to such behaviour. She gets accepted when she shows exemplary skills during a difficult rescue mission, winning the admiration of her brother officers. The standing ovation she gets is a tribute to her grit, determination and valour.

Vineet Kumar Singh’s character stands for the traditional senior officer who finds it hard to come to term with the changes taking place in the Air Force. He turns a blind eye to what’s happening to Gunjan because he feels women have no place in the armed forces. Manav Vij, on the other hand, plays the senior with a more tolerant view of things. His only wish is to see everyone in his command excelling when it comes to flying and becomes Gunjan’s mentor.

Both Vineet and Manav are dependable actors who come across as hardcore IAF veterans. Angad Bedi plays the role of a concerned big brother to a T, while Pankaj Tripathy has once again shown why he’s so much in demand nowadays. He seeps into his role of a doting father effortlessly, and his scenes with Janhvi Kapoor are the backbone of the film. Janhvi has given her heart and soul to the film. From the first frame to the last, one feels one is watching a young girl trying her utmost to realise her dreams. Her joy during her victories is real, as is her pain during her defeats. And the satisfaction she feels after the successful completion of her mission is palpable indeed

The film has been shot in Georgia, standing for Kargil. The aerial photography, as well as SFX, is excellent, making the training scenes and later the combat flying feels immersive. All-in-all, Gunjan Saxena is an entertaining film made with a lot of heart and packs a powerful message about women-empowerment as well…

Trailer : Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl