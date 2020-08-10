Google delays Chrome Apps’ deprecation by two more years

Small phone, big value
Google Pixel 4a review: The best camera under $400 is a perfect 2020 phone
It turns out Google’s “less is more” approach really fits well within the constraints of a less-expensive phone, and its strengths in software and camera processing stand out against less-refined competition. The Pixel 4a picks up right where the 3a left off, with better specs, the same great camera, and a $50 lower price.
