Google delays Chrome Apps’ deprecation by two more years

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
Small phone, big value

Google Pixel 4a review: The best camera under $400 is a perfect 2020 phone

It turns out Google’s “less is more” approach really fits well within the constraints of a less-expensive phone, and its strengths in software and camera processing stand out against less-refined competition. The Pixel 4a picks up right where the 3a left off, with better specs, the same great camera, and a $50 lower price.

var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit; window.fbAsyncInit = function() { if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg(); FB.init({ appId: "291830964262722", xfbml: true, version : 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later var events = fbroot.data('ready-events'); if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = []; events.push(msg); fbroot.data('ready-events',events); });

var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init'); };

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR