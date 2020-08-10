Ghislaine Maxwell Once Boasted About Giving George Clooney Fellatio!!

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and business associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — reportedly once boasted about giving Hollywood actor George Clooney a blow job.

The allegation comes from Victoria Giuffre, who alleged that Epstein and Maxwell recruited her for their global pedophile ring.

“One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” The Sun reports her book manuscript reads. “But she had given George Clooney a b–w j-b in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down.”

Maxwell was arrested in July on charges that she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse minors. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Maxwell’s lawyers claim that she has been made a scapegoat following Epstein’s death. Many of her friends have expressed concerns that she too, will end up dead in jail.