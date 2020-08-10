Ghislaine Maxwell Once Boasted About Giving George Clooney Fellatio!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and business associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — reportedly once boasted about giving Hollywood actor George Clooney a blow job.

The allegation comes from Victoria Giuffre, who alleged that Epstein and Maxwell recruited her for their global pedophile ring.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR