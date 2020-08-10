Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Jirah Calls Him Out Regarding His Lack Of Parenting Following The Death Of Her Mother

Roommates, Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Jirah Mayweather is not holding back on her feelings about her father and recently took to social media to call him out. Posting to Twitter, Jirah called out Floyd about his lack of parenting since her mother Josie Harris passed away unexpectedly back in March.

Jirah posted the following message about her dad Floyd Mayweather without actually mentioning him by name:

“Going from a parent who put ur happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours is probably one of the most frustrating things ever.”

In response to Jirah’s message, Floyd wrote:

“@jirahmilan, I will always love you unconditionally and always know that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. There is no limit to how far you can go in life. Always put God first and everything else will fall in place.”

As we previously reported, Floyd Mayweather has experienced a lot of loss this year, not only the mother of three of his children, Josie Harris, but also his uncle and former boxing trainer Roger Mayweather.

He spoke about their deaths in a series of videos on social media earlier this year:

“I haven’t had a chance to come out and really talk. I’ve been dealing with a lot. As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children, she was a significant other. A great woman, a great person. Dealing with [the loss of] a great trainer, my uncle, a father figure, Roger Mayweather. I’m affected by this, it hurts to see what the world is going through. No one is perfect… I make mistakes all the time. The only thing I can do is try to become better.”

Jirah’s mother Josie Harris, passed away at the age of 40 after being found unconscious inside her car.

