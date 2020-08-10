Flipkart: Flipkart launches its first startup accelerator programme – Latest News

BENGALURU: Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of ‘Flipkart Leap’ — the companys first startup accelerator programme.

With the call-for-entries beginning today, ‘Flipkart Leap’ will identify B2C and B2B startups and help them scale through an intensive 16-week virtual programme, the company said in a statement.

Throughout the programme, Flipkart’s leadership from business, operations, product and technology will mentor the selected startups and share best practices, in addition to master class sessions hosted by industry experts, it said.

The programme aims to provide tools, framework, knowledge and an ecosystem to help startups create “world- class value-driven” products by supporting them in building market-ready solutions, Flipkart said.

Flipkart Leap has identified five themes to shortlist relevant high-potential startups — Design & Make for India, Innovation in Digital Commerce, Technologies to Empower the Retail Ecosystem, Supply Chain Management & Logistics and Enabling Relevant Deep Tech applications.

“These themes have been identified to tap into the most innovative solutions in the technology and consumer internet space, uniquely built for Indian consumers,” the statement said.

The focus is on bringing digitisation and tech advancement in these thematic areas, including any startups that will be working on disruptive solutions that have the potential to transform the landscape of e-commerce in the next five years, it was stated.

