Finding Freedom’s Omid Scobie Speaks Out on Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Rumored Feud

However, things seemed to take a turn. Soon, reports started to spread that there was a rift between the brothers and tension between Meghan and Kate. At one point, Kensington Palace even shut down a report by The Sun that claimed Kate told Meghan not to berate her staff, with the Palace noting, “This never happened.” The publication also reported Kate broke down in tears at a fitting for Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid’s dress ahead of Meghan and Harry’s wedding. But when asked if the report about Kate breaking down at the wedding was true, Scobie said it “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

He explained, “When I spoke to the people who were actually there and involved, the first thing they all said was, ‘There were no tears.'”

While Harry has spoken out about his relationship with William before, Scobie also wanted to cover it in his book.

“I felt it was important to really dive into this in the book because we had seen Meghan and Kate really blamed for almost driving a wedge between them,” he said. “You know, they’re both men in their 30s and Harry not wanting to play that role of sort of the younger, more subservient brother anymore.”