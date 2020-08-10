Home Technology Fido targeting customers with $65/20GB and $75/30GB plans

Fido is targeting its existing customers with big data offers.

If you’re a Fido subscriber who is looking for a new phone plan, then check your loyalty deals because the carrier might be offering you a decently priced 10GB, 20GB or 30GB plan.

The 10GB plan costs $55 CAD per month, the 20GB plan comes in at $65, and the large 30GB option costs $75.

A few users on Redflagdeals are mentioning that the Rogers-owned carrier offered them the deal when they logged into their online account.

Further down the forum, a separate user posts that Fido has also been offering these deals to people who have recently left the carrier as a win-back deal.

It’s worth noting that these plans seem to be for bring your own device customers.

You can read the Redflagdeals posts for your self here and here.

Source: Redflagdeals, (1)

