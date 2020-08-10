FBG Duck’s Mother Pleads for Peace as She Fears Retaliation in the Wake of Son’s Murder

Instagram

Insisting that her son had no criminal history, LaSheena Weekly asks the ‘Young and Living’ rapper’s fans and friends not to seek revenge for his death during a press conference in Chicago.

–

FBG Duck‘s mother wants no more blood shed following the death of her son. LaSheena Weekly held a press conference on Friday, August 7 in the first block of East Oak Street in the Gold Coast in Chicago to plead for peace in the city.

“I am here today to ask for peace in the city of Chicago,” LaSheena said to the crowd. She went on pleading to her son’s fans and friends to not seek revenge for her son’s death, “I am asking that his fans, friends of my son, to please not seek retaliation in the death of my son…As his mother, I want to say please put the guns down so that the generation of tomorrow can grow and live a long and healthy life.”

During the press conference, LaSheena also put Mayor Lori Lightfoot on a blast for describing FBG Duck as someone who “fancies himself as a rapper, but is a member of a gang.” Denying the mayor’s claim that there was a conflict between the late star’s gang and another, LaSheena said, “To assassinate his character as if he was this gang-banging thug, run around Chicago terrorizing communities, is an outright lie.”





FBG Duck was shopping for a birthday present for his young son on the glitzy retail strip in the Gold Coast neighborhood when two vehicles pulled up and four people exited before opening fire at around 4:37 P.M. The 26-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead after sustaining multiple shots to his torso and losing a lot of blood. Two other people, a man and a woman, were also wounded in the shooting.

Tragically, FBG Duck’s brother FBG Brick also died after he got shot in 2017. In an old interview with DJ Vlad, the “Chicago Legends” spitter acknowledged that he became the target of people who wanted to kill him.

“Of course I know muthaf**kas wanna kill me,” he said in the resurfaced video. “I’m a very disrespectful person. I know what I did in my lifetime. They don’t know because they don’t be out here with me. They don’t be on these blocks. You feel me? So they don’t know.”

He confessed, “Can’t nobody tell you s**t about me like I could tell you about me. So it’s like, why would I put myself in a place where I know I ain’t supposed to be?” He added though that he had known better to stay out of trouble, “So it’s like if I put myself in that place and I know I ain’t supposed to be there, then I know I’m looking for trouble.”