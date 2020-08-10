F1 COVID-19 wipeout, financial loss

Here’s further proof of how much coronavirus has obliterated the sporting world’s finances.

Formula 1 released figures relating to its revenue for this season and the figures aren’t pretty.

Due to coronavirus wiping out the calendar, Formula 1’s income for the April to June period crashed from $620m in 2019 to just $24m in 2020.

Revenue is primarily generated by races and with no grands prix on the schedule the sport has been starved for cash.

In 2019, there were seven races took place during that period which works out to be a third of the season.

F1 is doing all it can to make up for revenue losses. (Getty)

The only income officially logged this year was from sponsorship that is not related to specific race dates.

The sport posted a profit of $14m for April-June period in 2019, after team payments, the tumble in revenue saw F1 post a loss of $136m.

While they’ve tried to make up for lost time in July-September with 10 races being added to the schedule for the period, they’ll still be taking in less money than usual.

Income from race hosting fees has been wiped out as well, with F1 actually paying circuits such as Silverstone to hold races.

The money coming in only includes TV broadcast fees and sponsorship.

“Since there were no events held during the second quarter of 2020, revenue recognition was limited, with recognised primary F1 revenue in the period consisting only of the elements of sponsorship contracts associated with non-race related rights,” Liberty wrote in its report.

“No race promotion fees nor broadcasting fees were recognised. Similarly, other F1 revenue decreased due to zero revenue being generated from the Paddock Club and other event-based and television production activities.”