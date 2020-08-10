Exhausted doctor finishes shift to find parking ticket on dashboard

As an exhausted Melbourne doctor wrapped up her shift on the coronavirus frontline and walked outside last night, she was shocked to find a $99 parking ticket on her car dashboard.

The City of Melbourne council has issued nearly 10,000 parking passes for frontline workers, but Katarina Arandjelovic – an ICU doctor at the Royal Melbourne Hospital – said many have missed out and are now being stung in near-empty streets.

In a series of tweets directed to Melbourne’s Lord Mayor Sally Capp and the City of Melbourne council, Dr Arandjelovic revealed she had worked at least 56 hours over the last four days as she cared for “some of the state’s sickest patients”.

“We make sacrifices and turn up – day in, day out, to serve you,” Dr Arandjelovic wrote.

In a later tweet, she asked Ms Capp and the council who they think is parking in the streets by the hospital during lockdown.

“It is the doctors, nurses, orderlies, pharmacists, physios, technicians, cleaners, cooks, ward clerks,” she wrote.

“So when you send a parking inspector to Parkville, know that it is these people you are targeting.”

In response to Dr Arandjelovic’s tweet, the City of Melbourne said parking areas with red signs are still under restrictions and encouraged her to apply for a frontline worker permit.

They also provided her with a link to appeal the fine.

The doctor replied: “Your ‘free permits’ are long gone. There were too few to begin with. Many missed out.”

Premier throws his weight behind doctors

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will reconsider whether parking inspectors will be treated as essential workers after Dr Arandjelovic’s complaint.

“I don’t think that someone who’s in there literally saving lives at considerable risk to themselves should be the subject of a parking ticket,” he said in his press conference today.

Doctor’s bike stolen day before stage four lockdown

“The day before lockdown, my bike was stolen from outside this hospital,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Public transport is off-limits to prevent exposure to the virus, and transmission to colleagues and patients.

“We cannot work from home. We come here, and we sweat it out under our gowns, our voices muffled under masks, learning to ‘smile with our eyes’.

“We wash our hands obsessively, hoping desperately we do not become part of That Statistic.

“We do not see our families for weeks.”

Victoria recorded another 19 deaths and 331 coronavirus cases overnight.

There are 1185 active COVID-19 cases in health care workers in Victoria.

