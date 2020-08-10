Ex-NRL star Darcy Lussick left ‘stranded’ by Toronto Wolfpack debacle

While Sonny Bill Williams and Ricky Leutele have found their way back to Australia after the Wolfpack stood down from the English Super League, ex-NRL forward Darcy Lussick remains “stranded” in the UK.

Lussick has hit out at the Toronto based club over “broken promises” which has led to the former Eels and Manly prop being stuck in the UK without a work visa and on the verge of being evicted, he claims.

The Wolfpack dropped out of the competition in July citing “overwhelming financial challenges” which forced them to temporarily step away. Players claim they haven’t been paid since early June.

Lussick with Jarryd Hayne during his NRL days.

Super League imports were given a visa that allowed them to spend six months of the year overseas but the virus has seen the duration of the visa expire.

A number of Wolfpack players have called on the Rugby Football League for help as they have now gone three months without pay.

Lussick, Gareth O’Brien and Gadwin Springer took their plights to social media, with the Aussie saying the situation “has gone too far now.”

“Technically stranded in U.K.,” tweeted Lussick.

“No visa so I can’t work, no help getting home to Australia as promised. About to be evicted from my house.

“A lot of people have it a lot worse then (sic) me but this situation has gone too far now.”

Springer and O’Brien wrote: “Third month of no pay for the players, staff and families of @TorontoWolfpackOfficial @RugbyFootballLeague #Forgotten #Mentalhealth”.

Lussick made headlines late last year after giving Justin Hodges a beat down in a boxing bout.

He said it’s clear other people were in tougher situations but was led adrift by the club that promised to pay him.

Lussick drops Hodges. (Getty)

David Argyle, current majority owner of the Wolfpack, reassured players they will be paid the money they’re owed but chairman and CEO Bob Hunter said Argyle isn’t in a position to do so now.

Argyle is an Australian billionaire mining magnate who was forced to “fire himself” last year as chairman and chief executive after making a racist remark to a rival player after a match in April.

It’s said Argyle is looking to offload the club to clear his debts and several groups are looking at purchasing the Wolfpack.

“The financial situation is not very healthy,” Lussick told Radio’s The Big Sports Breakfast.

“I’m in club accommodation in Manchester and I have a club car and about to lose both of them. It’s difficult at the moment. It’s a tough one.”

Lussick said he “missed the boat” to come back to the NRL like teammates Leutele and Williams but was open to heading home if the Wolfpack can’t continue as a club.

Toronto’s David Argyle. (Getty)

Leutele signed with the Storm for the rest of the season while Williams was snapped up by the Roosters as they make their charge towards a historic three-peat.

“My preference would be to stay at Toronto. But if that goes belly up I’d like to come home,” he said.

“I missed the boat a bit there (return to NRL). We were getting promised we’d get paid and I was relying on that to get through this year.

“It’s tough to take. I’m mindful not to kick up too much of a stink given the circumstances of people around the world.

“The most difficult thing to live with has been the broken promises, the lies and what not … hopefully there’s a resolution soon.”