Ethereum Classic’s Leadership Says They Don’t Need Charles Hoskinson’s Bailout By Cointelegraph

Ethereum Classic’s Leadership Says They Don’t Need Charles Hoskinson’s Bailout
(ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson recently offered to help the troubled (ETC) community, but it came with a major condition. The community would first have to institute a decentralized treasury system, similar to Hoskinson’s Cardano and many other blockchain projects. If the community did not accept his terms, Hoskinson felt like his help would have been a waste of time and money:
Classic recently suffered multiple 51% attacks, leaving the project’s fate uncertain. According to Hoskinson, his Cardano development company, IOHK, has done quite a bit of research in the proof-of-work space and may have a way to prevent similar attacks from occurring on the network in future.
