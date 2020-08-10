Eiza Gonzalez Prays for Cure of ‘Terrible Misogynistic Mentality’ After Being Pitted Against Belinda

Instagram

The ‘Baby Driver’ actress appears to be responding to the viral meme that saw her relationship history being compared to that of the Spanish musician as she stresses, ‘Racism and classism is unacceptable.’

–

Eiza Gonzalez called out “misogynistic” trolls on Twitter for sharing a viral meme pitting her against Spanish musician Belinda.

The Mexican-born actress, who has enjoyed high-profile relationships with stars including Timothee Chalamet, Liam Hemsworth, Calvin Harris, and Josh Duhamel, appeared to be responding to the graphic, which shows her next to a line-up of her ex-lovers.

It compared them to the men in Belinda’s relationship history, including soccer player Giovani dos Santos and singer Lupillo Rivera, but Eiza refused to be defined by her past romances.

In her post, translated by Just Jared, she penned: “I hope that in 2021 we will be cured of the coronavirus, but also of the terrible misogynistic mentality.”

“In how difficult it is to get recognition for your own work because apparently nothing is ever enough, they put us to compete and above all our value is only connected to one man (sic),” she continued. “Hopefully one day we will reach the point where we value the women who represent us in all spheres for their own effort, effort and sacrifice because although they do not believe it, man is not God and no man creates a woman. The woman stands out and stands on her own.”

<br />

The “Baby Driver” star added: “And finally, no woman is better than another. And especially women who have the tenacity and guts to survive the contempt and attacks day by day in this and other industries deserve all respect. Warrior woman. Because from the day we sadly only have a disadvantage as a woman.”

“Please do not use me as an example to denigrate or minimise any woman… Not to mention that making fun of or using someone’s features, complexion, or skin colour to minimise their value is absolutely wrong. Racism and classism is unacceptable.”