Drake Takes Aim At Dancehall Star Mavado: Go Hold A One Seat!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Drake took to Instagram to diss dancehall star Mavado after the Jamaican MC told him that he has no power in Dancehall.

“Remember this. Dancehall a mi play ground. You are not from Dancehall,” Mavado wrote on Instagram after Drake fired shots at him on his “Only You Freestyle.” “You have no Power in Dancehall n everybody know who introduce you to Dancehall so don’t feel like you can come disrespect Gully take that out you brain n don’t dweet again.”

