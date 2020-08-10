Dorel Reports Strong Second Quarter

Dorel Sports posts record operating profit

Dorel Home records best ever quarter for revenue

Dorel Juvenile segment sales and earnings affected by protracted store closures in many markets

Significant inventory and debt reductions

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. Second quarter revenue was US$724.0 million, compared to US$670.0 million, up 8.1% from the same period a year ago. Reported net income was US$11.1 million or US$0.34 per diluted share, compared to US$2.8 million or US$0.09 per diluted share last year. Adjusted net income1 was US$15.6 million or US$0.48 per diluted share, compared to US$6.3 million or US$0.19 per diluted share last year.

Revenue for the six months was flat at US$1.3 billion. Reported net loss was US$46.7 million or US$1.44 per diluted share, compared to US$5.5 million or US$0.17 per diluted share a year ago. First half adjusted net income was US$2.0 million or US$0.06 per diluted share, compared to US$12.1 million or US$0.37 per diluted share a year ago.

“Dorel’s overall revenues have recovered sharply from the initial negative effects of COVID-19 with strong performances in two of our three segments. Dorel Sports and Dorel Home benefitted from increased demand for its products as consumers sought bicycles and home furnishing products during the prolonged lockdown periods. Increased sales of in-stock items allowed both segments to reduce inventory to record low levels. Dorel Juvenile remained challenged through the first half of the quarter, hurt by continuing store closures in many of its markets, a situation which began reversing as more stores reopened during the latter part of the period. Our divisions did an excellent job of reducing costs and holding discretionary spending and as a result, selling expenses were down considerably. Our balance sheet has improved significantly from year-end with significant reductions in inventories and overall debt. I am extremely grateful to our employees worldwide who demonstrated their clear commitment to Dorel by directly contributing to our lower costs in the second quarter and who continued working at our facilities under enhanced safety protocols,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP financial measures” section at the end of this press release.

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarters Ended June 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2020

2019

Change

$ $ % Revenue 723,953 669,982 8.1 % Net income 11,132 2,796 298.1 % Per share – Basic 0.34 0.09 277.8 % Per share – Diluted 0.34 0.09 277.8 % Adjusted net income1 15,648 6,317 147.7 %﻿ Per share – Basic1 0.48 0.19 152.6 % Per share – Diluted1 0.48 0.19 152.6 % Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 32,488,106 32,443,758 Diluted weighted average 32,878,768 32,798,069

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2020 2019 Change $ $ % Revenue 1,304,708 1,295,542 0.7 % Net loss (46,689 ) (5,477 ) (752.5 %) Per share – Basic (1.44 ) (0.17 ) (747.1 %) Per share – Diluted (1.44 ) (0.17 ) (747.1 %) Adjusted net income1 2,043 12,108 (83.1 %) Per share – Basic1 0.06 0.37 (83.8 %) Per share – Diluted1 0.06 0.37 (83.8 %) Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 32,487,117 32,441,549 Diluted weighted average 32,487,117 32,441,549

Dorel Sports

All figures in thousands of US $ Second Quarters Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 285,636 241,029 18.5 % Gross profit 67,423 23.6 % 49,771 20.6 % 35.5 % Operating profit 26,841 9.4 % 10,095 4.2 % 165.9 % Adjusted operating profit1 27,148 9.5 % 10,095 4.2 % 168.9 % All figures in thousands of US $ Six Months Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 473,824 425,573 11.3 % Gross profit 103,244 21.8 % 89,030 20.9 % 16.0 % Operating profit 26,230 5.5 % 14,596 3.4 % 79.7 % Adjusted operating profit1 26,620 5.6 % 14,596 3.4 % 82.4 %

The segment maintained its positive momentum with the fifth consecutive quarter of growth with record profitability. Revenue was US$285.6 million, up US$44.6 million, or 18.5%, from last year. Excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates, organic revenue1 improved approximately 21.1%. The strong performance was at the Cycling Sports Group (CSG) and Pacific Cycle divisions, offset by declines at Caloi as revenue decreased primarily due to prolonged COVID-19 imposed store closures in Brazil.

There was a spike in demand for all types of bicycles which rose dramatically and was maintained throughout the quarter as consumers sought a healthy escape from weeks of COVID-19 lockdowns. Online sales were particularly strong with purchasing activities shifting to e-commerce at the height of the pandemic. Sales were limited by a lack of supply of certain models despite Asian suppliers re-opening in February. As a consequence, on-hand inventory dropped considerably, contributing to Dorel’s overall inventory reduction in the quarter. Six-month revenue was US$473.8 million, an increase of US$48.3 million, or 11.3%, from prior year.

Operating profit was US$26.8 million compared to US$10.1 million last year. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit was US$27.1 million, an increase of US$17.1 million, or 168.9%, from prior year. Operating profit for both CSG and Pacific Cycle was up strongly, driven by the increased demand in bicycles while Caloi registered an operating loss due to a number of factors, including sustained store closures and the shut down of its factory through April and May. Six-month operating profit was US$26.2 million compared to US$14.6 million a year ago. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit was US$26.6 million, up US$12.0 million, or 82.4%, from last year.

Dorel Sports outlook

Based on current trends, demand for bicycles is expected to remain strong through the summer season. On-going supply constraints will limit sales, but expectations are that third quarter revenues and adjusted operating profit will continue to be strong. The current volatility in the bicycle industry caused by the pandemic, changes in current demand levels and possibly in the seasonality of bicycle sales, is making visibility beyond the third quarter more difficult to determine.

Dorel Home

All figures in thousands of US $ Second Quarters Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 260,674 207,448 25.7% Gross profit 34,785 13.3% 29,552 14.2% 17.7% Operating profit 18,608 7.1% 14,071 6.8% 32.2% Adjusted gross profit1 37,015 14.2% 29,552 14.2% 25.3% Adjusted operating profit1 21,383 8.2% 14,071 6.8% 52.0% All figures in thousands of US $ Six Months Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 458,086 418,212 9.5% Gross profit 59,285 12.9% 59,193 14.2% 0.2% Operating profit 28,898 6.3% 28,524 6.8% 1.3% Adjusted gross profit1 61,515 13.4% 59,193 14.2% 3.9% Adjusted operating profit1 31,673 6.9% 28,524 6.8% 11.0%

Dorel Home posted its best quarter ever, with both record revenue and adjusted operating profit. Revenue for the second quarter rose to US$260.7 million, an increase of US$53.2 million or 25.7%. E-commerce sales grew significantly, representing 68% of total segment gross sales, compared to 60% in the prior year. The quarter began strongly as consumers, subject to lockdowns and working remotely, chose to shop for items to improve their homes. Initial purchases were for Dorel’s home office and entertainment products, but as the quarter proceeded, sales of most of the segment’s value-priced categories increased, driven mainly by bed and futon sales. As with Dorel Sports, inventory levels were drastically reduced, and supply issues did limit sales of some items. Six-month revenue totaled US$458.1 million, an increase of US$39.9 million, or 9.5%, from prior year.

Operating profit was US$18.6 million compared to US$14.1 million last year. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit was US$21.4 million, up US$7.3 million or 52.0%. Warehouse and distribution costs improved year-over-year, helped by record sales and efficiencies resulting from inventory reductions. Second quarter inventory dropped to US$108.1 million, representing decreases of US$109.9 million and US$76.9 million from prior year and 2019 year-end levels respectively. Operating profit for the six months was basically flat at US$28.9 million, compared to last year’s US$28.5 million. Excluding restructuring costs, six-month adjusted operating profit was US$31.7 million, an increase of US$3.1 million, or 11.0%, from last year.

Dorel Home outlook

Sales in July were consistent with sales in June, which moderated slightly from the exceptionally high levels in the first two months of the quarter. We expect this trend to continue into the third quarter and as a result, revenues and operating profit are expected to be strong. At current demand levels, inventory shortages could constrain sales in the short term, but despite this, the outlook for Dorel Home remains very positive.

Dorel Juvenile

All figures in thousands of US $ Second Quarters Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 177,643 221,505 (19.8 %) Gross profit 42,491 23.9 % 58,086 26.2 % (26.8 %) Operating (loss) profit (1,224 ) (0.7 %) 2,350 1.1 % (152.1 %) Adjusted gross profit1 42,577 24.0 % 59,043 26.7 % (27.9 %) Adjusted operating profit1 950 0.5 % 6,596 3.0 % (85.6 %) All figures in thousands of US $ Six Months Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 372,798 451,757 (17.5 %) Gross profit 88,703 23.8 % 119,219 26.4 % (25.6 %) Operating loss (47,433 ) (12.7 %) (4,758 ) (1.1 %) (896.9 %) Adjusted gross profit1 88,789 23.8 % 120,607 26.7 % (26.4 %) Adjusted operating (loss) profit1 (909 ) (0.2 %) 13,885 3.1 % (106.5 %)

Second quarter revenue was US$177.6 million, down US$43.9 million, or 19.8%, from last year. Excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates, organic revenue decreased approximately 16.8%. COVID-19 began affecting the segment’s earnings in February, with the most severe impact in April. With the exception of the U.S., where major customers remained open throughout the pandemic, most markets were negatively impacted by retail store closures. In those markets as stores re-opened in May, sales began recovering, a trend that continued into June. The exception is in Chile and Peru where Dorel-owned retail stores were closed for most of the quarter, and many remain closed. Sales were good in Brazil considering the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic is currently having on the economy in South America, with over 80% of sales in the quarter made online. Six-month revenue was US$372.8 million, a decrease of US$79.0 million or 17.5% from last year.

Operating loss for the quarter was US$1.2 million compared to an operating profit of US$2.4 million last year. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit was US$1.0 million, down US$5.6 million, or 85.6%, from prior year. As business slowed, significant effort was made to reduce expenses in people costs and discretionary spending across the segment, partially mitigating the substantial sales reduction in the quarter. Six-month operating loss was US$47.4 million compared to US$4.8 million a year ago. Dorel Juvenile Europe recorded a first quarter impairment loss on goodwill of US$43.1 million as it revised its assumptions on projected earnings and cash flows. Excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs, six-month adjusted operating loss was US$0.9 million, compared to an adjusted operating profit of US$13.9 million, a decrease of US$14.8 million, or 106.5%, from last year.

Dorel Juvenile outlook

Dorel Juvenile revenues started to improve in May and June, and this trend continued into July. Sales at retail in the major markets of Europe and the U.S. are above last year. However, South America has rebounded less strongly. Chile and Peru remain well below normal levels due to retail locations which are still closed and have limited e-commerce options. Overall, the segment is expected to continue to improve its adjusted operating profit in the second half.

Other

Cash flow provided from operating activities in the quarter was US$120.0 million, of which US$116.5 million was from inventory reductions, though going forward inventories are expected to rise as current levels are too low to support future growth and meet increased consumer demand.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, Dorel’s effective tax rate was 57.2% compared to 63.7% for the same period last year. Excluding income taxes on restructuring costs, Dorel’s second quarter adjusted tax rate1 was 49.9% in 2020 compared with 47.1% in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Dorel’s effective tax rate was (65.2)% compared to 317.4% for the same period last year. Excluding income taxes on impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs, Dorel’s year-to-date adjusted tax rate was 90.5% in 2020 compared with 42.8% in 2019. The main causes of the variation in the effective and adjusted tax rates year-over-year for the second quarter and the six months were largely due the non-recognition of tax benefits related to tax losses and temporary differences, the changes in the jurisdictions in which the Company generated its income and management’s reassessment of the recoverability of deferred tax assets in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. The variation in the effective tax rate year-over-year for the six months is also explained by the impact of the non-deductible impairment loss recorded on goodwill during the first quarter.

Outlook

“Two of our three business segments have benefitted financially during the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers have chosen Dorel for its bicycle and home furnishing purchases, selecting our leading brands and outstanding product value. Our advanced capabilities in e-commerce have allowed us to reliably and efficiently deliver to our end consumers in all three of our segments,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

“In the short-term this should continue, but there are many unknowns and risks going forward. The impact of the slowing economy and higher unemployment and how this will impact our consumers is difficult to measure at this time. The possibility of worsening economic conditions brought on by a second Coronavirus wave means current shopping habits could change yet again.

Finally, I want to re-iterate to all our employees how grateful we are to them during this period. We continue to place employee safety as our top priority,” concluded Mr. Schwartz.

Complete condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at June 30, 2020 will be available on the Company’s website, www.dorel.com , and will be available through the SEDAR website.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc.(TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dorel is presenting in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Contained within this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The terms and the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release are as follows:

Organic revenue and adjusted organic revenue

Organic revenue: Revenue growth compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates Adjusted organic revenue: Revenue growth compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates and the impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (Sugoi)

Dorel believes that these measures provide investors with a better comparability of its revenue trends by providing revenue growth on a consistent basis between the periods presented.

Other financial information prepared under IFRS adjusted to exclude impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs

Adjusted cost of sales: Cost of sales excluding restructuring costs Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit excluding restructuring costs Adjusted operating profit: Operating profit excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted income before income taxes: Income before income taxes excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted income taxes expense: Income taxes expense excluding the tax impact relating to impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted tax rate: Tax rate excluding the tax impact relating to impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs, net of taxes Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share: Earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share calculated on the basis of adjusted net income (loss)

Dorel believes that the adjusted financial information provides investors with additional information to measure its financial performance by excluding certain items that the Company believes do not reflect its core business performance and provides better comparability between the periods presented. Accordingly, Dorel believes that the adjusted financial information will assist investors in analyzing its financial results and performance. The adjusted financial information is also used by management to assess the Company’s financial performance and to make operating and strategic decisions.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Dorel does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dorel’s business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Dorel’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, Dorel cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Dorel will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Dorel’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that Dorel believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Dorel’s expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include:

general economic conditions;

changes in product costs and supply channels, including disruption of Dorel’s supply chain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic;

foreign currency fluctuations, including high levels of volatility in foreign currencies with respect to the US dollar reflecting uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic;

customer and credit risk, including the concentration of revenues with a small number of customers;

costs associated with product liability;

changes in income tax legislation or the interpretation or application of those rules;

the continued ability to develop products and support brand names;

changes in the regulatory environment;

outbreak of public health crises, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, that could adversely affect global economies and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn which could be for a prolonged period of time and have a material adverse effect on the demand for Dorel’s products and on its business, financial condition and results of operations;

continued access to capital resources, including compliance by Dorel with financial covenants under its senior unsecured notes, revolving bank loans and term loan agreements, and the related costs of borrowing, all of which may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic;

failures related to information technology systems;

changes in assumptions in the valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets and future decline in market capitalization; and

there being no certainty that Dorel will declare any dividend in the future.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Dorel’s annual MD,amp;A and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors set out in the previously-mentioned documents are expressly incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

Dorel cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Dorel or that Dorel currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on Dorel’s business, financial condition or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

All figures in the tables below are in thousands of US $, except per share amounts

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Organic revenue and adjusted organic revenue: Second Quarters Ended June 30, Consolidated Dorel Home Dorel Juvenile Dorel Sports 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 % % % % % % % % Revenue growth (decline) 8.1 7.5 25.7 14.4 (19.8 ) 1.9 18.5 7.4 Impact of varying foreign exchange rates 2.0 2.1 0.1 0.2 3.0 3.7 2.6 2.0 Organic revenue growth (decline) 10.1 9.6 25.8 14.6 (16.8 ) 5.6 21.1 9.4 Impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (SUGOI) – 0.6 – – – – – 1.7 Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) 10.1 10.2 25.8 14.6 (16.8 ) 5.6 21.1 11.1

Six Months Ended June 30,

Consolidated Dorel Home Dorel Juvenile Dorel Sports 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 % % % % % % % % Revenue growth (decline) 0.7 2.4 9.5 12.0 (17.5 ) (2.0 ) 11.3 (1.3 ) Impact of varying foreign exchange rates 1.9 2.5 0.1 0.1 3.0 4.5 2.5 2.6 Organic revenue growth (decline) 2.6 4.9 9.6 12.1 (14.5 ) 2.5 13.8 1.3 Impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (SUGOI) – 0.7 – – – – – 1.9 Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) 2.6 5.6 9.6 12.1 (14.5 ) 2.5 13.8 3.2

Other financial information prepared under IFRS adjusted to exclude impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs:

Dorel Consolidated

Second Quarters Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 723,953 100.0 – 723,953 100.0 669,982 100.0 – 669,982 100.0 Cost of sales 579,254 80.0 (2,316 ) 576,938 79.7 532,573 79.5 (957 ) 531,616 79.3 GROSS PROFIT 144,699 20.0 2,316 147,015 20.3 137,409 20.5 957 138,366 20.7 Selling expenses 41,969 5.8 – 41,969 5.8 56,197 8.4 – 56,197 8.4 General and administrative expenses 50,309 6.9 – 50,309 6.9 47,452 7.1 – 47,452 7.1 Research and development expenses 7,792 1.1 – 7,792 1.1 9,576 1.4 – 9,576 1.4 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 3,520 0.5 – 3,520 0.5 456 0.1 – 456 0.1 Restructuring costs 2,940 0.4 (2,940 ) – – 3,289 0.4 (3,289 ) – – OPERATING PROFIT 38,169 5.3 5,256 43,425 6.0 20,439 3.1 4,246 24,685 3.7 Finance expenses 12,185 1.7 – 12,185 1.7 12,733 1.9 – 12,733 1.9 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 25,984 3.6 5,256 31,240 4.3 7,706 1.2 4,246 11,952 1.8 Income taxes expense 14,852 2.1 740 15,592 2.1 4,910 0.8 725 5,635 0.9 Tax rate 57.2 % 49.9 % 63.7 % 47.1 % NET INCOME 11,132 1.5 4,516 15,648 2.2 2,796 0.4 3,521 6,317 0.9 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 0.34 0.14 0.48 0.09 0.10 0.19 Diluted 0.34 0.14 0.48 0.09 0.10 0.19 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic – weighted average 32,488,106 32,488,106 32,443,758 32,443,758 Diluted – weighted average 32,878,768 32,878,768 32,798,069 32,798,069

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs % of % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 1,304,708 100.0 – 1,304,708 100.0 1,295,542 100.0 – 1,295,542 100.0 Cost of sales 1,053,476 80.7 (2,316 ) 1,051,160 80.6 1,028,100 79.4 (1,388 ) 1,026,712 79.2 GROSS PROFIT 251,232 19.3 2,316 253,548 19.4 267,442 20.6 1,388 268,830 20.8 Selling expenses 89,427 6.9 – 89,427 6.9 108,911 8.4 – 108,911 8.4 General and administrative expenses 91,137 7.0 – 91,137 7.0 96,088 7.5 – 96,088 7.5 Research and development expenses 17,534 1.3 – 17,534 1.3 19,149 1.5 – 19,149 1.5 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 6,527 0.5 – 6,527 0.5 452 – – 452 – Restructuring costs 4,248 0.4 (4,248 ) – – 17,255 1.2 (17,255 ) – – Impairment loss on goodwill 43,125 3.3 (43,125 ) – – – – – – – OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT (766 ) (0.1 ) 49,689 48,923 3.7 25,587 2.0 18,643 44,230 3.4 Finance expenses 27,494 2.1 – 27,494 2.1 23,068 1.8 – 23,068 1.8 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (28,260 ) (2.2 ) 49,689 21,429 1.6 2,519 0.2 18,643 21,162 1.6 Income taxes expense 18,429 1.4 957 19,386 1.4 7,996 0.6 1,058 9,054 0.7 Tax rate (65.2 )% 90.5 % 317.4 % 42.8 % NET (LOSS) INCOME (46,689 ) (3.6 ) 48,732 2,043 0.2 (5,477 ) (0.4 ) 17,585 12,108 0.9 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (1.44 ) 1.50 0.06 (0.17 ) 0.54 0.37 Diluted (1.44 ) 1.50 0.06 (0.17 ) 0.54 0.37 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic – weighted average 32,487,117 32,487,117 32,441,549 32,441,549 Diluted – weighted average 32,487,117 32,885,165 32,441,549 32,793,698

Dorel Sports

Second Quarters Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 285,636 100.0 – 285,636 100.0 241,029 100.0 – 241,029 100.0 Cost of sales 218,213 76.4 – 218,213 76.4 191,258 79.4 – 191,258 79.4 GROSS PROFIT 67,423 23.6 – 67,423 23.6 49,771 20.6 – 49,771 20.6 Selling expenses 18,744 6.6 – 18,744 6.6 21,832 9.0 – 21,832 9.0 General and administrative expenses 18,167 6.3 – 18,167 6.3 16,135 6.7 – 16,135 6.7 Research and development expenses 1,290 0.5 – 1,290 0.5 1,477 0.6 – 1,477 0.6 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 2,074 0.7 – 2,074 0.7 232 0.1 – 232 0.1 Restructuring costs 307 0.1 (307 ) – – – – – – – OPERATING PROFIT 26,841 9.4 307 27,148 9.5 10,095 4.2 – 10,095 4.2

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 473,824 100.0 – 473,824 100.0 425,573 100.0 – 425,573 100.0 Cost of sales 370,580 78.2 – 370,580 78.2 336,543 79.1 – 336,543 79.1 GROSS PROFIT 103,244 21.8 – 103,244 21.8 89,030 20.9 – 89,030 20.9 Selling expenses 37,369 7.9 – 37,369 7.9 41,187 9.7 – 41,187 9.7 General and administrative expenses 32,255 6.9 – 32,255 6.9 30,670 7.2 – 30,670 7.2 Research and development expenses 2,502 0.5 – 2,502 0.5 2,699 0.6 – 2,699 0.6 Impairment loss (reversal) on trade accounts receivable 4,498 0.9 – 4,498 0.9 (122 ) – – (122 ) – Restructuring costs 390 0.1 (390 ) – – – – – – – OPERATING PROFIT 26,230 5.5 390 26,620 5.6 14,596 3.4 – 14,596 3.4

Dorel Home

Second Quarters Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 260,674 100.0 – 260,674 100.0 207,448 100.0 – 207,448 100.0 Cost of sales 225,889 86.7 (2,230 ) 223,659 85.8 177,896 85.8 – 177,896 85.8 GROSS PROFIT 34,785 13.3 2,230 37,015 14.2 29,552 14.2 – 29,552 14.2 Selling expenses 5,965 2.3 – 5,965 2.3 6,923 3.3 – 6,923 3.3 General and administrative expenses 8,501 3.2 – 8,501 3.2 7,273 3.5 – 7,273 3.5 Research and development expenses 973 0.4 – 973 0.4 1,274 0.6 – 1,274 0.6 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 193 0.1 – 193 0.1 11 – – 11 – Restructuring costs 545 0.2 (545 ) – – – – – – – OPERATING PROFIT 18,608 7.1 2,775 21,383 8.2 14,071 6.8 – 14,071 6.8

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 458,086 100.0 – 458,086 100.0 418,212 100.0 – 418,212 100.0 Cost of sales 398,801 87.1 (2,230 ) 396,571 86.6 359,019 85.8 – 359,019 85.8 GROSS PROFIT 59,285 12.9 2,230 61,515 13.4 59,193 14.2 – 59,193 14.2 Selling expenses 11,672 2.5 – 11,672 2.5 13,285 3.2 – 13,285 3.2 General and administrative expenses 15,696 3.4 – 15,696 3.4 14,791 3.6 – 14,791 3.6 Research and development expenses 2,161 0.5 – 2,161 0.5 2,442 0.6 – 2,442 0.6 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 313 0.1 – 313 0.1 151 – – 151 – Restructuring costs 545 0.1 (545 ) – – – – – – – OPERATING PROFIT 28,898 6.3 2,775 31,673 6.9 28,524 6.8 – 28,524 6.8

Dorel Juvenile

Second Quarters Ended June 30, 2020 2019 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 177,643 100.0 – 177,643 100.0 221,505 100.0 – 221,505 100.0 Cost of sales 135,152 76.1 (86 ) 135,066 76.0 163,419 73.8 (957 ) 162,462 73.3 GROSS PROFIT 42,491 23.9 86 42,577 24.0 58,086 26.2 957 59,043 26.7 Selling expenses 17,233 9.7 – 17,233 9.7 27,377 12.4 – 27,377 12.4 General and administrative expenses 17,612 10.0 – 17,612 10.0 18,032 8.1 – 18,032 8.1 Research and development expenses 5,529 3.1 – 5,529 3.1 6,825 3.1 – 6,825 3.1 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 1,253 0.7 – 1,253 0.7 213 0.1 – 213 0.1 Restructuring costs 2,088 1.1 (2,088 ) – – 3,289 1.4 (3,289 ) – – OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT (1,224 ) (0.7 ) 2,174 950 0.5 2,350 1.1 4,246 6,596 3.0

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs % of % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 372,798 100.0 – 372,798 100.0 451,757 100.0 – 451,757 100.0 Cost of sales 284,095 76.2 (86 ) 284,009 76.2 332,538 73.6 (1,388 ) 331,150 73.3 GROSS PROFIT 88,703 23.8 86 88,789 23.8 119,219 26.4 1,388 120,607 26.7 Selling expenses 40,287 10.8 – 40,287 10.8 54,287 12.0 – 54,287 12.0 General and administrative expenses 34,824 9.2 – 34,824 9.2 38,004 8.4 – 38,004 8.4 Research and development expenses 12,871 3.5 – 12,871 3.5 14,008 3.1 – 14,008 3.1 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 1,716 0.5 – 1,716 0.5 423 0.1 – 423 0.1 Restructuring costs 3,313 0.9 (3,313 ) – – 17,255 3.9 (17,255 ) – – Impairment loss on goodwill 43,125 11.6 (43,125 ) – – – – – – – OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT (47,433 ) (12.7 ) 46,524 (909 ) (0.2 ) (4,758 ) (1.1 ) 18,643 13,885 3.1

