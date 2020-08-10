Disha Patani goes all casual as she steps out in the city

Disha Patani is one of the most followed stars on social media and there’s no surprises why. The actress definitely makes it to the list of the most stylish celebrities around and she manages to set the screen on fire with every appearance. While earlier we often spotted the young diva out and about in the city, those sightings reduced with the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

However, with life going back to normal now, many stars including Disha are beginning to step out of their homes more often. Today, we snapped the actress near a popular eatery in the city. Disha was seen wearing an oversized white tee and a pair of black shorts. She even posed for pictures with fans during her outing. Take a look at all the photos below.