Darren Lockyer explains reasons behind Darius Boyd quitting Broncos leadership group

Brisbane Broncos director Darren Lockyer has offered an insight into veteran Darius Boyd’s decision to quit the club’s leadership group over the weekend.

In his final NRL season, Boyd’s decision to step down shocked many, given he is one of the few experienced players on a young Broncos roster.

While reports suggested that a fractured relationship with head coach Anthony Seibold was the reason for Boyd’s call, Lockyer lifted the lid on the reasons behind the veteran’s call.

“It’s his last year, he’s got seven games to go in his career and he just wanted to focus on himself and enjoy the rest of his footy,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“When he elected to leave the leadership group, the reasons were sound and good and I supported him because we want to see him go out enjoying his football.

Lockyer says Darius Boyd’s decision to leave the club’s leadership group was to simply enjoy his football (Getty)

“Obviously winning plays a big part in enjoying football, but I think the last few weeks he’s been at fullback, you can see he’s been very committed to the team.”

Despite being heralded as a top-four side into the season, the Broncos’ season has gone downhill quickly after the COVID-19 hiatus.

While the club’s roster contains some talented young pieces, Lockyer warned that a return to the club’s glory days could still be a few years off.

“When it rains it pours,” he said.

“The Broncos have been so used to success and there’s a lot of expectation here, but when a new coach comes into an organisation he has different philosophies, different mindsets and game plans on how he wants to play football, sometimes that can be the personnel on your roster.

“Ideally we turn it around quickly, but at the moment with the young group it’s probably going to take a little time before the Broncos are back up there fighting and vying for the top four.”