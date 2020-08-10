Danica Patrick Blasts Hater for Saying That She Has ‘Problem Dating’ Amid Aaron Rodgers Split Report

WENN/Apega

The 38-year-old former race car driver has taken to Instagram Stories to viciously hit back at an internet troll, who criticizes her ‘failed’ romance with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

“At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men. From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem dating,” the troll wrote under one of the retired athlete’s posts on the photo-sharing platform.

Later on Monday, August 10, Danica shared on Instagram Stories a screenshot of the comment to respond while putting the user on blast in the process. “If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed,” she captioned her post. “Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours.”

Concluding her message, Danica added, “Our reality is our decision. Still not easy-but true.”

Neither Danica nor Aaron has publicly addressed their relationship status amid reports that the couple, who began dating in 2017, had called it quits in July. At the time, Danica’s rep confirmed their split, stating that they are “no longer together.”

Danica also appeared to further hint at the split with several thought-provoking quotes on Instagram. “Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes,” Danica shared, quoting marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon.

“What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can’t they handle,” the quote continued. “The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you’re craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you’ve held for a long time.”

In another post, she quoted relationship coach Connor Beaton. It read, “The pain that we are given is the pain that we pass on.”