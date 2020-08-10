Damian Lillard feud Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers

It wouldn’t be the NBA without stars taking shots at each other on social media but this dust up has quickly turned personal.

With 22 teams living on the same campus during the league’s restart in the bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Florida, it hasn’t taken long for some players to butt heads.

A clash on the weekend between the LA Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers saw Portland star Damian Lillard, a 90 per cent free-throw shooter, uncharacteristically miss two shots from the foul line with his side down by one point with 18 seconds remaining.

Damian Lillard is guarded by Paul George (Getty)

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley cheered and waved his arms from the bench during the key misses, before Paul George waved goodbye after the game was finished.

George’s wave was particularly telling, especially since Lillard gave him the same wave goodbye when he eliminated George and his former team Oklahoma City from the playoffs last season, with a huge 37-foot three-pointer from way beyond the arc.

Beverley’s reaction to the pair of misses stemmed from when Lillard hit another three with less than a second left to eliminate his former team, the Houston Rockets, from the 2014 playoffs.

“For one, I know what happened. I expect myself to make those free throws, and I didn’t when my team needed it, which is a failure for me. That I can accept,” Lillard said.

“But asking me about Patrick Beverley, who I’ve sent home before at the end of the game, Paul George got sent home by me last year in the playoff. So they know the reason they are reacting like that is because of what they expect from me, which his a sign of respect.

“And it just shows what I’ve done at a high clip more times than not. So I’m not offended by it.

“If anything it should tell you how much it hurt them to go through what I put them through in those situations previously.”

Once the Clippers found out about Lillard’s comments, Beverley and George quickly took to Instagram to hit back at the Trail Blazers guard.

Beverley reacted to a post of the interview with “Cancun on 3” followed by three laugh crying emojis.

George added, “And you getting sent home this year. Respect”.

Lillard then hit back at George, suggesting the All Star is chasing championships by changing teams so many times in recent years.

La’Nae Lillard; Paul George and Daniela Raji. (Instagram)

“Keep switching teams … running from the grind. You boys is chumps,” he wrote.

Things then spiralled when Lillard’s sister La’nae chimed in and took it to another level with an Instagram post taking aim at George and his significant other.

“You can’t talk, You got a whole stripper pregnant and then you wife’d the b—h, look at her hips, look at her face … don’t, I’m getting personal with it,” she said in a video.

George’s girlfriend Daniela Rajic responded: “Somebody come get this cow @lanaelillard”.

George was drafted by the Pacers, but then requested a trade to Oklahoma City before the Clippers came knocking and got him traded to Los Angeles to form a championship level duo with two-time champion Kawhi Leonard.