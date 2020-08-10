CSU Rams, Mountain West won’t play football this fall

With their football program and athletic department already embroiled in controversy, the CSU Rams took on another body blow Monday.

They’re not playing football this fall.

Athletic director Joe Parker on Monday confirmed Stadium and ESPN reports that the Mountain West has elected to postpone football in the fall because of growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is certainly a disappointing development for our student-athletes, coaches, and staff who have devoted their full attention to get ready for a fall season,” Parker said via university statement. “However, as the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has altered our landscape, we have always stressed that the health and safety of our student-athletes and community at large is the most important factor driving our decision-making processes.

“With the postponement of fall sports, we will devote our full attention to ensuring our student-athletes can have the most meaningful experience which they rightly deserve.”

The MW becomes the second FBS conference to officially nix a fall 2020 football season, following the Mid-American Conference’s announcement this past Saturday for similar reasons.

The future of the CU Buffs’ football season now hangs in the balance as the only local major college still considering a fall 2020 schedule as of late Monday afternoon. But a decision on that front could be forthcoming soon, as Pac-12 presidents are slated to meet Tuesday to discuss their plans.

