Common Speaks On Tiffany Haddish Romance Following Sexual Assault Allegations!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Common is sidestepping a recent claim made by a fellow artist and has spoken out for the first time about his relationship with Tiffany Haddish.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person,” he said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, “I care for her a lot, enjoy her and grateful to have her in my life. Yeah I’m happy!”

