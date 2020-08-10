Common Speaks On Tiffany Haddish Romance Following Sexual Assault Allegations!!

Common is sidestepping a recent claim made by a fellow artist and has spoken out for the first time about his relationship with Tiffany Haddish.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person,” he said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, “I care for her a lot, enjoy her and grateful to have her in my life. Yeah I’m happy!”

Haddish confirmed they were a couple the same week Philly artist, Jaguar Wright alleged that she once tried to sexually assault her while she was sleeping.

“Gotdamn Common, next thing I know we go to bed he like, ‘Oh, c’mon Jag.’ No, n*gga I’m tired. I was on the stage all night, I’ma lay down,” Wright said on Instagram Live. “I lay down in the bed with my clothes on. I’m a rape survivor, I know how to buy myself a little time. Just in case a n*gga try to get out of hand. You gotta pull my pants down. By the time you pull my pants down I’m hooking you off in your jaw.”

She continued, “Next thing I know, I wake up the next morning I feel something poking at my face and sh*t. I open my mouth and this n*gga trying to stick his d*ck in my f*cking mouth! Lonnie f*cking Lynn, Common, whatever the f*ck you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f*cking with him!”