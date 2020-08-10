Collin Morikawa wins PGA, has awkward exchange with girlfriend

Collin Morikawa on Sunday captured his first career major, winning the PGA Championship in San Francisco by shooting 13-under for the tournament. And he did it all at the age of 23.

After making a par putt on the 18th hole to lock up the major, Morikawa started to celebrate. He headed toward his girlfriend Katherine Zhu and was about to go in for a kiss or close embrace, but then the reaction changed, and they pulled away from each other. Morikawa put up his hand for a high-five instead.

Perhaps due to COVID-19 mask guidelines, the two avoided a kiss. Then they realized they could still hug and did that. They also were shown later getting more cozy.