Collin Morikawa, 23, emulates Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy with first major win

If Blink 182 are to be believed, nobody likes you when you’re 23.

Not that Collin Morikawa will care much if the song lyric is true, given he will start a new week as a major winner following his stunning US PGA Championship victory.

A flawless six-under-par 64 in Sunday’s final round earned the up-and-coming American a two-shot win from Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey.

Only two men — Gene Sarazen (twice) and Tom Creavy — won the tournament before turning 23, while Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were the same age as Morikawa when they triumphed.

Esteemed company for Morikawa, then. Here is what the new major champion will now try and live up to.

Jack Nicklaus (1963 – aged 23 years, six months)

‘The Golden Bear’ was already a two-time major winner by the time he claimed the PGA Championship for the first time at the Dallas Athletic Club in July 1963. Nicklaus was three strokes back of leader Bruce Crampton heading into the final round but wound up winning by two shots from Dave Ragan. Nicklaus’ haul of 18 majors remains a record, while his five PGA Championship triumphs is a joint-best with Walter Hagen.



Tiger Woods (1999 – aged 23 years, seven months)

In a memorable Medinah battle with fellow youngster Sergio Garcia, Woods prevailed to win the PGA Championship 21 years ago. He led Garcia by five after the 11th but stumbled down the stretch and triumphed by a solitary stroke. The American now has 15 majors to his name, while Garcia has just the one having been tipped to win multiple during those early years. Woods has four PGA Championship wins to his name, the last of which came in 2007.



Rory McIlroy (2012, aged 23 years, three months)

A couple of 67s sandwiched a 75 prior to a magical Sunday at Kiawah Island for a still fresh-faced McIlroy. The Northern Irishman needed just 24 putts in a round of 66 en route to winning by a record eight strokes as his nearest rivals stumbled. It was the first of McIlroy’s two wins at the PGA Championship, the other coming two years later. Arguably the biggest surprise is the fact McIlroy has not yet managed to add another major since, with the former world number one stuck on four.