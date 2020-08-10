CMLS Financial releases August 2020 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest, independently owned mortgage services companies, has released their latest Commercial Mortgage Commentary , an in-depth analysis of the commercial mortgage market in Canada.

Our August 2020 commentary examines the return of liquidity to the commercial mortgage market, the effects of CMHC’s new underwriting guidelines, how record low benchmark interest rates are affecting lenders, and much more.

Read the August 2020 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

CMLS Financial is Canada’s leading provider of commercial mortgage market intelligence. On a quarterly basis, CMLS Financial publishes a commentary on the Canadian commercial mortgage market with specific analysis of the conventional market, the CMHC-insured market, and the Canadian CMBS market. Founded in 1974, CMLS Financial has over 40 years’ experience as Canada’s Mortgage Company™. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca .

Contact:

Eric Clark, CFA

Managing Director, Mortgage Analytics Group

604.488.3897

[email protected]