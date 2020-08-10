Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell reveals he’s back in NBA bubble

The Sixth Man of the Year candidate also posted a video to his Instagram early Monday morning of the view outside his hotel window with the location of Disney Springs.

Harrell now will have to quarantine for at least four days before returning to basketball activities.

The Clippers have two seeding games remaining against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. L.A. head coach Doc Rivers is hopeful that Harrell will be able to play against the Thunder before the playoffs begin.

L.A. has gone 3-3 in the bubble without Harrell, and the team has been waiting to get their full roster back for some time now. Lou Williams, who has since returned to the bubble, also left to attend to a family matter, while Patrick Beverley is nursing a left calf strain.

The Clippers currently sit second in the Western Conference and don’t have a shot at taking over the first seed from the Lakers.