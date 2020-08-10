Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Introduce Newborn Daughter

Instagram

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor and his wife confirm to their online devotees the arrival of their bundle of joy as the new parents reveal the baby’s name on Instagram.

–

Actor Chris Pratt is “beyond thrilled” after welcoming a baby girl with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star took to Instagram on Monday (10Aug20) to confirm his daughter’s arrival and give fans the first glimpse of little Lyla Maria with a sweet, close-up snap of the new parents holding the tot’s hand.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” read the caption.

“Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

Pratt concluded the post with a pair of Bible verses.

<br />

Katherine shared an almost identical birth announcement on her social media page, under which her mother, newswoman Maria Shriver, commented, “So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are (sic)!!!”

Lyla is Pratt’s second child – he also shares son Jack, who turns eight later this month (Aug20), with his first wife, Anna Faris. They split in 2017 and finalised their divorce in 2018.

He wed Schwarzenegger, whose father is action man Arnold Schwarzenegger, in June 2019.