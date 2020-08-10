Chris Evans Gets Candid About Real Reason Why He Won’t Go Into Politics

WENN

Though he won’t be following in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump, the ‘Captain America’ star has launched a website to help others make sense of current issues.

Chris Evans has abandoned his political dreams because he doesn’t know enough about public office.

The “Captain America: The First Avenger” star has always been interested in politics and recently launched a website, A Starting Point, to help others make sense of current issues with the help of experts, but he insists this isn’t the beginning of a plan to follow the likes of celebrities-turned-politicians Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronald Reagan and current U.S. leader Donald Trump.

“I just don’t know enough,” he tells “Real Time With Bill Maher“. “That’s another thing I think we’re all kinda scared to say… and I wouldn’t disrespect the position by thinking that I could handle it. I’ve thought about somehow helping in that capacity but it would require a lot of homework.”

“I think my heart’s in the right place but there’s a real tapestry of cause and effect – you might think you’re fixing one thing and the downstream impact is something you could have never been aware of… I think you can get away with that in my industry… but I think when it comes to politics you gotta have a little bit more reverence.”

But Chris really wants to encourage others to get involved in politics and that’s the thinking behind A Starting Point.

“My family has always been very altruistic, very passionate, unafraid to share their point of view,” he explains. “It’s not that I’m interested in politics; it’s more about trying to help, and politics to me seems like this weird broken machine that we’ve all kinda given up on, but the truth is if we give it a spit shine, this thing might actually work and that starts with participation and engagement.”

“It’s become such a toxic landscape. It breeds this exhaustion; people just can’t be bothered, and these are intelligent people…, who understand it’s their civic duty, but it still feels so daunting… Everyone is so horrible to each other there’s no interest.”





A Starting Point offers resources for those seeking out more information about political issues in the U.S. and he assures visitors the site is bipartisan.

“Nowhere on the site is my opinion (sic),” he says. “I think that’s really important if you want to try to become synonymous with a place of unbiased information and accurately represent what is happening in Washington.”

Among the site’s co-founders are producer Mark Kassen and tech entrepreneur Joe Kiani.