China to sanction Rubio, Cruz, and others over U.S. action on Hong Kong By

© . U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo testifies before Senate Foreign Relations Committee
2/2
BEIJING () – China’s foreign ministry said it would apply sanctions against U.S. officials including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio starting Monday, in response to Washington’s move on Friday to impose sanctions on 11 Hong Kong and Chinese officials whom it accused of curtailing political freedoms in the city.
Last month, China had already announced sanctions against Cruz, Rubio and other U.S. officials after Washington penalised senior Chinese officials over the treatment of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.